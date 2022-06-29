Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.81 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

