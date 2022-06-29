Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.12) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.08) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.66) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 466.35 ($5.72) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market capitalization of £61.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.