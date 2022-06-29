Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.