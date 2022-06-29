PFG Advisors Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 255,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

