3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in 3M by 149.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $128.19 and a one year high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.