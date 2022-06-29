Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

