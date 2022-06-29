Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 4,436 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.