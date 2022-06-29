Rockland Trust Co. Has $313,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

