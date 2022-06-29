Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $250.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

