Cadence Bank NA Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.6% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of XOM opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

