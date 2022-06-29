Cadence Bank NA Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,286.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,583.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

