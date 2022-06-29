Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 350,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.