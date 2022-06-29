ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,286.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,583.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

