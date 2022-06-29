Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

