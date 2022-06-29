Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Up 6.3%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 995,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 483,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.97.

Get Webis alerts:

Webis Company Profile (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.