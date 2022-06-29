AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.