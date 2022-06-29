REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 1.4%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Approximately 444,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,871,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of £11.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

Get REACT Group alerts:

REACT Group Company Profile (LON:REAT)

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.