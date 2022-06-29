Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Down 3.5%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.10 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.86). Approximately 40,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 222,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.93).

The stock has a market cap of £187.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

Get Medica Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.