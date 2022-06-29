Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

