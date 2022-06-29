Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 1%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.75 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.32). Approximately 21,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 213,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.00.

Get Conroy Gold and Natural Resources alerts:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.