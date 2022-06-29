Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 1%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.75 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.32). Approximately 21,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 213,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.00.
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)
