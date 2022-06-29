PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 58,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 49.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 382,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,495,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 209,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

