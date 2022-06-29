Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $723.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $767.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $892.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

