Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.