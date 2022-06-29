Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.47.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

