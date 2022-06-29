Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 101 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,442.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average of $392.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

