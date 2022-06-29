Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

