Dollar General Co. (DG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 19th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 134,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

