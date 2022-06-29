Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of ACI opened at $28.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,264. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,179 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 100,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 623,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

