Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 196,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 70,594 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.