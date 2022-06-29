TheStreet Downgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to C+

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $700.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Clarus by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 148,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

