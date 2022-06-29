Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 353,078 shares.The stock last traded at $206.73 and had previously closed at $206.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

