Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

