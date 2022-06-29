Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $283.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.03.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

