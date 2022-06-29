Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 740.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.88.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

