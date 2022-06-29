Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

