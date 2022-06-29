9,515 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $23,451,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $6,858,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

SHEL stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

