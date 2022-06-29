Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

