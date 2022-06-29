Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $182,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.