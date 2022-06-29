Safeguard Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

