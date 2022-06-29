Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

