Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,135 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $21,971,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.