Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.