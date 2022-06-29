680 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

