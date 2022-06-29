PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

