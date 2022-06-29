Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

