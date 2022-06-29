Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.80 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average of $327.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

