Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42.

