Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.