TCW Group Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

