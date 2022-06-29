iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.16 and its 200-day moving average is $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

